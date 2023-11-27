Marzipan Cutouts Will Give Any Cake A Professional Look With Minimal Effort

So you've accomplished the seemingly arduous task of baking. You've precisely measured your baking ingredients, properly creamed your butter, and used some top tips to temper your chocolate to the perfect consistency. Now you're faced with the daunting task of decorating a cake. But before you begin, you brainstorm ways to beautify your bare, baked block. Shall you mirror-glaze it? Maybe frost it? And then, like a bag of almond flour falling off the pantry shelf, it hits you: marzipan. If you're going for that professional look, marzipan cutouts will be your best bet.

But what is marzipan, anyway? Originally known as marchpane, and not to be confused with almond paste, marzipan is a culinary paste made of sugar and almond. It often involves two common methods of making it, including the German and French techniques. All methods, however, lead to a smooth and moldable dough employed in cake decorating and finishing. And because of its pliable, clay-like texture, you can sculpt marzipan into several intricate shapes as well as smoothen it effortlessly to make your cake appear professional.

It is because of marzipan's smooth finish that many wedding and Christmas fruit cakes choose to don it. The truth is marzipan cutouts eliminate visible errors that any baker would be eager to bury. Not only that, but its moldable quality means you can fashion it into eye-catching toppings such as tiny carrots for carrot cake, or pink-colored roses for a sophisticated touch.