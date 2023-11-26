2,000 Trays Of Brownies Recalled In 14 States Due To Mislabeling

Not all food recalls are prompted by a pathogen like E. coli or salmonella. Sometimes, totally normal ingredients can cause a food to be pulled from shelves – if it isn't included in the ingredients list.

That's the case in this most recent recall by Massachusetts-based confectioner Dianne's Fine Desserts. A total of 2,048 trays, or 512 cases, of packaged chocolate brownies by the brand have been recalled in 14 states due to an undeclared peanut allergen. In what the FDA is calling an "inadvertent mislabeling," the warning was left off of the packaging. The voluntary recall was announced by federal health officials on Wednesday.

The undeclared peanut content is strong enough that consumers with a serious allergy could experience a life-threatening or even fatal reaction to the brownies if unknowingly ingested. Luckily, no injuries or adverse reactions have been reported so far. According to the FDA, the recall was only initiated after one customer complaint identified that the "product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not have the presence of peanuts called out on the label."

The affected products are labeled as Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies tray form and Sienna Bakery Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies for those that come in cases. If you have purchased the chocolate brownies, the lot code 23243 will be printed in the bottom right corner of the tray. Master cases of the peanut butter brownies are printed with the lot number 6Z3H31 or code 23243.