Martha Stewart's Guacamole Goes Against The Grain With Hard-Boiled Eggs

Martha Stewart's guacamole may not be for everyone, that is unless you embrace the Ted Lasso philosophy of always being curious. Stewart took to TikTok to share that she adds hard-boiled eggs to her otherwise normal guac recipe. The trailblazing businesswoman demonstrated her recipe on the social media platform, using four to five soft, ripe avocados, which she dumped into a mortar that was large enough to hold a cat. She also uses lime juice, cilantro, onion, jalapeño, and tomatoes.

However, at the very end of the video, Stewart chopped up a hard-boiled egg and added it to the mix, and TikTokers were not necessarily impressed. One commenter summed up the overall vibe, of her fans writing, "No eggs in guacamole!" But before you move on and give this recipe a hard pass, you may want to think again because hard-boiled eggs in guacamole are not as farfetched as you might think.