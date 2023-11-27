Starbucks In Europe Adds A Delightful Crunch To Hazelnut Hot Chocolate

Around the globe, various countries and continents have their own exclusive Starbucks holiday drinks (some of which we find ourselves quite envious of, at times). While the United States adores sipping on peppermint mochas and chestnut praline lattes, Latin America bundles up with a red velvet latte, Japan gets "merry and bright" with its strawberry merry cream frappuccino, and the Middle East and Africa stay cozy with a caramel waffle latte. But as far as Europe goes, which covers everywhere from Spain all the way to Ireland, the continent was introduced to something new in 2023: a hazelnut crunch hot chocolate.

To whip up one of these toasty and crunchy treats, Starbucks blends together a mixture of toasted hazelnut-flavored cocoa powder with steamed milk; then, the drink is topped off with chocolate whipped cream and sprinkled generously with pieces of hazelnut brittle. If that doesn't sound like holiday comfort in a cup, we're not sure what does.