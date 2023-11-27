Give Your Risotto A Rich Earthiness With Caramelized Zucchini

Rice is the most widely eaten staple on the planet, and every culture has a treasured recipe, from sticky rice to biryani. In true Italian fashion, risotto manages to transform rice into a creamy, decadent, pasta-like dish that welcomes a wide range of toppings.

While mushrooms, seafood, and green vegetables are common risotto mix-ins, caramelized zucchini is an easy and sophisticated topping to try. Zucchini is one of the mildest types of squash and also one of the most widely available. Its neutral flavor, easy preparation, and quick cooking have made it a versatile ingredient to use in stir-fries, pasta, and even sweet bread. However, caramelizing zucchini transforms it into a rich and flavorful ingredient with a robust earthiness and a sweet yet smoky finish.

In her saffron zucchini risotto recipe, Tasting Table recipe developer Tanika Douglas caramelizes thinly sliced rounds of zucchini by pan-frying them in olive oil for two minutes on each side. The result is a savory, earthy coin slightly bubbled with char, complementing the creamy texture of risotto with a soft, melt-in-your-mouth bite while also adding a layer of caramelized flavor to the savory, salty, and earthy notes delivered by the cream, parmesan, and cooking wine.