Adding Gnocchi To Stuffing Will Take The Texture And Flavor To Another Level

While mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and even turkey weren´t a part of the first American Thanksgiving in 1621, stuffing has always been on the menu. Today, stuffing has evolved into numerous iterations, many of which are baked in casserole dishes instead of inside the turkey as its name suggests. In fact, stuffing has become a veritable savory bread pudding, using hearty chunks of French bread, sourdough, or cornbread to soak up broth, seasonings, and caramelized aromatics. Bread may be the agreed-upon stuffing starch for most, but gnocchi is the texture and flavor upgrade for your stuffing that will definitely warrant a second helping at the Thanksgiving table.

Gnocchi are bite-sized potato and flour dumplings known for their rich, earthy flavor and chewy, hearty texture. With potatoes as the main ingredient, gnocchi is equally if not better suited to soak up all of the moisture and seasonings in your stuffing without drying out. Its earthy, savory richness adds depth of flavor while its heartier texture makes it the ultimate comforting Thanksgiving dish.

From a practical standpoint, gnocchi is just as easy to use as bread because it comes pre-made, packaged, and often frozen. Unlike loaves of bread, gnocchi won't be flying off the shelves around Thanksgiving, so you can count on it being an abundant and accessible stuffing ingredient. Just as there are many types of bread you can use in stuffing, gnocchi also comes in various flavors, providing the same broad range of ingredient pairings.