The Right Type Of Ice To Use In Your Negroni

The Negroni is the choice cocktail for drink-savvy bar patrons all over the world. If you ask five bartenders what their favorite drink is, there's a very good chance the Negroni is going to make that list. The drink is spirit-forward, making it an excellent sipper, but its strong, bitter taste is balanced by bright orange citrus and rich botanicals.

Although it's an underhanded aspect of the art cocktail making, ice actually plays a crucial role in the Negroni – as it does with all cocktails — but the Negroni stands out even more in this regard. The bartender must strike a delicate balance, as there are many subtle but important decisions to make when it comes to crafting and finishing the drink. A quality Negroni is served with a large ice cube. That'll be either a cube or a sphere that's large enough to fill most of the glass.

It's unusual to see a Negroni served with crushed ice or even medium-sized pieces unless the bar simply doesn't carry large ice. Some bars can get away with not having good ice, like a restaurant bar or a bar that doesn't specialize in cocktails. But a cocktail bar is nothing without good ice and if you're coughing up the cash for a quality drink, you should absolutely be judging the place on the quality of its ice.