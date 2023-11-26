Why Any Watermelon Salad Should Be Eaten All In One Sitting

No backyard barbecue is complete without watermelon salad. Take a savory approach and mix in chopped cucumbers, red onions, sliced avocados, and cubes of feta, all before coating in a sweetly tangy vinaigrette. Alternatively, a sweeter salad with a medley of berries, fresh mint, lime zest, and a splash of honey can be the perfect end to a summery meal. Any way that you dress it up, watermelon salad is a crowd-pleaser that's almost always devoured in minutes, which is good news because it's not something that keeps particularly well.

Watermelon is beloved for its juiciness, but the fruit can reach a point where it becomes too juicy. Super hydrating, watermelon is actually made up of roughly 90% water. Given this high concentration of moisture, it can easily morph from pleasantly refreshing to sadly soggy after being cut into pieces. Consequently, this can affect the taste and texture of a salad the longer that it sits, making leftovers a major no-no.

Essentially, by releasing so many of its juices, watermelon can start to dilute flavors and throw off the recipe's balance, meaning that it may need to be redressed if kept as leftovers. However, the even bigger issue is that with all that liquid, the salad will become soft and mushy, which is neither appetizing for the palate nor the eyes. As a result, watermelon salad is best enjoyed immediately and in its entirety.