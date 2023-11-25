Why You Should Refrain From Cutting Potatoes Into Small Chunks

Americans have a deep-rooted love for potatoes. The reason for this affection isn't hard to fathom — potatoes are not just delicious but also incredibly adaptable, fitting into different cuisines and cooking methods with ease, from humble mashed potatoes to fancier au gratin. But when it comes to prepping, how we cut spuds can make a significant difference in the finished dish quality. One rule of thumb is to refrain from cutting them into small chunks.

The major concern about dicing or slicing these vegetables into small sizes is the increased potential for nutrient loss. Potatoes are rich in water-soluble vitamins, such as vitamins C and B6. Therefore, when cut into small pieces, the spuds expose a greater surface area to water through which these valuable nutrients leach out. This means a significant portion of the potato's nutritional value is lost, especially if the cooking water is discarded. Larger chunks minimize this surface area, thereby reducing the loss of these vital vitamins.

Roasting potatoes presents a different challenge. When cut into small chunks, the tubers tend to absorb more oil, again due to the higher ratio of surface area to volume. This not only increases the calorie content of the dish but can also result in an overly greasy, less pleasant eating experience. Larger chunks, by contrast, absorb less oil, ensuring a better balance of crispiness and tenderness.