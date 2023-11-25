At Starbucks China, A Joyful Apple Latte Is Perfect For Holiday Sipping

If you're traveling to China during the holidays and consider yourself a Starbucks aficionado, there's a seasonal latte unique to the country that you might want to try during your trip. Introducing the new apple joy latte, which is available at Starbucks cafes across China for a limited time only. If you ask us, we think it's more unique and appealing than some of the seasonal beverages found here in the U.S.

The latte is inspired by apple pie, which is a popular dessert served during the holidays in China. This latte pays homage to the holiday dessert with "the rich fruity aroma of apple and the sweetness of caramel, combined with espresso and steamed milk topped with diced apple," according to Starbucks Stories & News. The beverage only seems to be available as a hot latte, so you'll have to check in with a barista at a Chinese Starbucks if you would prefer an iced or frappuccino version.