Pomegranate Seeds Give A Burst Of Acidity To Your Veggie Tacos

For those of you who are vegetarian — or, if you just like to enjoy vegetarian meals — then you're probably always on the lookout for ways to upgrade your dishes and keep them exciting. Well, we have just the way to take your veggie tacos to the next level: pomegranate seeds. In Tasting Table's recipe for butternut squash tacos with pomegranate pico, which was developed by Ksenia Prints, we mix pomegranate seeds with cherry tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro, as well as salt and pepper, to make a delicious take on pico de gallo.

The pomegranate seeds bring in a burst of acidity, with some subtle sweet notes, to balance out the savoriness of the seasoned butternut squash. Without the pomegranate pico, you may find the dish a bit too heavy and rich, whereas the pomegranate makes the tacos a bit lighter and brighter. Plus, one of the best parts of the pomegranate pico is that, like traditional pico de gallo, it can be used for a number of different taco varieties.