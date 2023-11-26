How To Put A Spanish Twist On Your Next Holiday Party

If you're wondering how to add a Spanish twist to your next holiday party, we've got you covered. In a conversation with Mat Schuster, owner and executive chef of Canela Bistro & Wine Bar in San Francisco and a maestro of Spanish cuisine, we delved into simple yet elegant ideas to elevate your feast. Schuster's first recommendation is to go small. According to the chef, a cornerstone of Spanish holiday cuisine is pintxos (pinchos), or small bites. He explains, "In the north of Spain, specifically around the Basque country, they have a tradition of pintxos or small bites on toothpicks. These are fantastic for holiday gatherings." Schuster suggests a selection of skewered delicacies to suit various tastes and dietary restrictions.

Some of his favorite creations include blanched marble potatoes wrapped in Serrano ham and finished with pickled onions and a cherry tomato, poached shrimp adorned with homemade aioli and fresh tarragon, and young Mahon cheese paired with gordal olives and piparras (Basque pickled peppers).

For a more interactive experience for your guests, Schuster proposes a DIY pintxo party. "Let your guests skewer their own pintxos with a selection of items," he says. This could include Spanish boqueroñes (anchovies in vinegar), grilled mushrooms, fried potato cubes, and small sausages, offering a fun and customizable aspect to the holiday meal, especially for those looking to deviate from the usual cheese or butter boards.