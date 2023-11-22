Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Table Features Turkey In More Ways Than One

The right centerpieces can take dinner parties to a whole new level, yet choosing the perfect combination of items relevant to your theme or the evening you have planned can take some creative planning. Leave it to Martha Stewart to adorn tables with carefully arranged seasonal flowers and foliage to impress guests long before the first course is served.

From choosing fresh blooms from her garden to setting tables with personalized menus and seating cards, Stewart makes sure diners' views are aesthetic, napkins are freshly pressed, and placemats complement the occasion. When it comes to hosting Thanksgiving, however, Stewart takes on a more whimsical approach by totally embracing holiday motifs.

Viewers of Stewart's show may have noticed a large turkey mold the hostessing queen uses to make chocolate turkeys, but Stewart's love of turkey memorabilia doesn't stop there. Stewart told The Kitchn she designs Thanksgiving centerpieces with taxidermied turkeys and turkeys made from glass and ceramics — and the pieces aren't just found on her dining room table.