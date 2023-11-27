Cook Your Mashed Potatoes In Milk For The Creamiest Texture

You're probably used to boiling potatoes in water, but if you want to make the creamiest mashed potatoes to have ever graced your dinner table, use milk instead. Simmering milk might sound like an odd technique, but using dairy here will result in a much creamier texture than you're accustomed to, making it a surefire way to elevate mashed potatoes every time.

How does it work? The potatoes will absorb the creaminess from the milk, giving them a softer texture that's easier to mash into a pillowy consistency. Potatoes are also full of starch, which gets wasted when they're cooked in water and the water is poured down the drain. By cooking potatoes in milk instead, the fats in the milk will absorb all that starch, which will further improve upon the desired consistency. This is similar to the reason why many home cooks like to use pasta water to thicken sauce.