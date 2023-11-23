Swap Chocolate For Cinnamon Chips To Spice Up Your Next Batch Of Cookies

Like salt or nutmeg, a dash of cinnamon in cookies goes a long way. The woody spice gives cookies a slight warmth that's just enough to enhance their taste. Although most recipes simply call for only a pinch of cinnamon, why stop there? Opt for cinnamon chips rather than chocolate chips the next time you make cookies.

Cinnamon chips' toasted flavor makes them a strong contender against chocolate chips. Equipped with the warm, fiery taste of the beloved spice, cinnamon chips bring that lovely flavor to any of your favorite cookies. Use them in place of chocolate chips in these brown butter chocolate chip cookies for a richer taste. And, if you still desire that cocoa fix, sprinkle in a few slivers of chopped-up chocolate bars.

Cinnamon chips make an excellent replacement for chocolate, but they're also a great addition to all types of cookies. If you can't get enough of the sugary spice in cookies, mix them into your batter for snickerdoodles or cinnamon cookie rolls. Read ahead to see which cookies you should add cinnamon chips to.