Gnocchi Is Perfect For Bulking Up Your Vegetable Soup

After a cold day out, there's nothing more comforting than coming home to a steaming pot of soup. The peppery broth and earthy vegetables are everything you need and more. Yet despite the warmth the soup provides, it's not always the most filling thing to eat. To bulk up vegetable soup, add some gnocchi.

The pasta (or dumpling, depending on who you ask) provides a hearty addition to vegetable soup. With a shorter cooking time than the potatoes they're derived from and a more buttery flavor, gnocchi is an incredible add-on to the dish. On top of the pasta boiling within four minutes, they transform ordinary vegetable soup into a one-pot meal.

About five minutes before the soup is done, add in the gnocchi and allow it to cook, absorbing the savory broth as it rises to the top. The pasta works with almost any kind of soup, no matter the flavor. Use gnocchi instead of tortellini in chicken and tortellini vegetable soup or simmer it in broccoli and cheddar soup.