Is There A Right Way To Drink Japanese Whiskey?

Asking if there's a right way to drink Japanese whiskey is like asking if there's a right way to eat pizza. The best answer is going to be: Sort of, but not really. If you're eating pizza with a fork and a knife you're 100% doing it wrong but after that, you're free to go. If you're drinking Japanese whiskey by adding it to a margarita, you probably don't understand how to pair flavors, but there's nothing unique about Japanese whiskey that requires its own serving style compared to other whiskeys.

In Japan, most people drink whiskey in one of two ways — neat or as a highball. Serving whiskey neat means you don't do anything to it. Simply pour it into a glass and serve, maybe with an ice cube. Japanese whiskey highballs are served in tall cylindrical glasses with a big block of ice and some club soda. It's essentially a mixed drink in a cool glass. If you're looking to drink whiskey the way the Japanese do, drink it either of these ways. Serving whiskey neat is a common form all over the world, but the highball is fairly unique to Japan. You're more likely to find whiskey mixed drinks being served with Coke in a rocks glass rather than club soda in the United States — though it's not unheard of.