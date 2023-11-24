Add Crushed Crackers To Jamaican Beef Patty Fillings For A Texture Boost

If you've ever experienced a true taste of New York City, you know its streets are flooded with the vibrant cuisines of cultures from all around the globe. The city is particularly rich with echoes of the Caribbean, and on a good day, you'll find yourself standing in line for over an hour waiting for one famous meat-filled pastry that hails from Jamaica: the Jamaican beef patty. Traditionally made with a curry and turmeric pastry dough and stuffed with a mixture of ground beef, onion, allspice, scotch bonnet, and bread crumbs, a Jamaican beef patty is truly its own version of a dumpling or empanada, yet its distinct and unique flavor separates it from other meat-filled doughs.

Similar to the way many add breadcrumbs to meatballs or meatloaf as a binding ingredient for the ground beef, this is the purpose they serve in Jamaican beef patties, too. However, Tasting Table recipe developer Leah Maroney contends that using crushed crackers instead of bread crumbs can pack a whole new level of texture and buttery flavor to the dish. Moreover, in her version of baked Jamaican beef patties, you have total control over how fine or coarse you would prefer your cracker mix-ins to be.