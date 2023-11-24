What Actually Goes Into A 5 Star General Cocktail?

If a 5 Star General drink order sounds like a beverage that might command your attention, you're certainly not wrong. To make this drink, bartenders mix up equal parts of five different kinds of liquor and liqueur to serve in a shot glass. Whether the mixture of ingredients is shaken with ice or poured directly into the shot glass for consumption, the potency of the 5 Star General can be softened with the addition of a ripe mango slice as garnish.

Named after the highest ranking in the U.S. Army, the 5 Star General is made with equal parts Jägermeister, Bacardi 151 proof rum, peppermint liqueur or schnapps, cinnamon schnapps, and tequila. It's safe to say that this drink packs enough of an alcoholic wallop to warrant a proper salute. Biting into a refreshingly sweet and juicy mango slice after tossing this down your hatch can help ease some of the sting involved, and you will have earned your stripes at the bar if you can finish this shot with a smile.