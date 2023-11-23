Cubed Tofu Is Perfect For Bulking Up Homemade Veggie Pizza

A global favorite, pizza has proven its versatility. Not only is the type of sauce, crust, or cheese customizable, but pizza is also open to even the most eclectic toppings. From pineapple and Canadian bacon in the U.S. to pickled ginger and squid ink in South and East Asia, almost any topping is welcome on pizza. While you may associate cubed tofu with stir fries and curries, it'll also make the perfect plant-based protein topping for your next homemade veggie pizza.

Tofu is even more versatile than pizza, with a tasteless and highly absorbent constitution that you can transform to fit any flavor profile. Cubed tofu is firm, chewy, and hardy, providing a satisfying heft that many vegetarian pizzas lack. Since it's used instead of ground meat in tacos, halloumi in Greek pitas, and paneer in Indian saag dishes, it has a penchant for substituting meat and dairy proteins. While tofu is technically cooked and ready to eat fresh out of its water-packed packaging, you'll want to saute, bake, or fry cubed tofu before using it as a pizza topper to bolster its texture and remove excess water. Let cubed tofu marinade in your favorite sauce or oily spice blend to create a topping that is as robust in flavor as it is in texture and nutrition.