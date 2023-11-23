The Type Of Cheese Grater You Use Can Seriously Impact Your Sauce's Flavor

Grating your own cheese at home can be, well, grating. After toiling away, the cheese just gets stuck in the teeth, and you'd love to scoop it out, but your hands are all cut up from your grapple with the grater. Suddenly, that $4 bag of pre-shredded cheese from the grocery store (which you scowled at just days earlier) isn't looking so outrageous after all.

Are you using a microplane for the job? Or a box grater? Who cares ... right? Melt the cheeses and the differences between the box grater vs. microplane become tougher to notice. But, the difference we're concerned about here isn't texture. It's flavor.

Box graters are the classic cheese grater that probably first comes to mind, with rows of sharp star-shaped teeth, like a bunch of little mouths telling you how hungry they are for dinner. Microplanes are typically used for shaving chocolate into miniature curls or scraping the zest off of a lemon. The tool is wand-like and aerodynamic, making it easy to maneuver and wield to your whims, and effortlessly shaving fluffy tufts of cheese off the block. This can be especially helpful when trying to shave harder cheeses like Parmigiano Reggiano. Plus, those little dreaded cheese curls don't get stuck in the teeth as badly as with the fine side of a box grater. So, which tool is better for creating a good cheese sauce? The short answer is: It depends on your preference. But it does make a difference.