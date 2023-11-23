Wringing Out Canned Pumpkin Purée Is Crucial For Chewy Treats

Canned pumpkin purée is a holiday staple, conveniently lending a sweet and earthy flavor to everything from classic pumpkin pie to decadent pumpkin tiramisu. It is also quite a moist ingredient, which can be desirable in many recipes. In others, however, this excess moisture can drastically alter the texture of your baked goods, leaving you with a fluffy, cakey dessert where you were seeking a dense and chewy one. This is why we recommend you squeeze the extra moisture out of your pumpkin purée when using it in these types of recipes.

Water is a powerful tool in baking, and pumpkin has a lot of it. The average pumpkin can be anywhere from about 80 to 95% water. When water is heated in an oven, it converts into steam, which — along with baking soda or baking powder — can act as a leavener, creating air bubbles and resulting in a light and fluffy crumb, like that of a cake. To get fewer air bubbles and thus, a denser baked good, you need to reduce the amount of steam, which means reducing the amount of water by drying out your canned pumpkin purée.