A Thorough Soak Is The First Step To Cleaning Collard Greens

Fresh collard greens are the easiest way to cook down and customize your Southern-style collard greens recipe. This plant is a member of the Brassica oleracea family, more commonly known as the mustard family, which features vegetables that are typically leafy, earthy, and more hardy than others. Because collard greens grow closer to the earth, they can potentially harbor more grit, bugs, and dirt. Washing fresh collard greens is an important step to get the best flavor from your vegetable and make it safe to eat.

One of the easiest ways to begin the washing process for collard greens is to thoroughly soak the leaves in cold water for about 10 to 15 minutes. This will loosen any dirt clinging to the leaves and remove any bugs that may be hiding. After soaking your leaves, you'll give each one an additional rinse under running water to properly inspect and ensure the collard greens are actually clean. You can also include salt or vinegar in your cold water soak to further remove any impurities. A tablespoon of either will help remove bacteria from the plant. After your leaves have been soaked and rinsed, gently dry them with a paper towel. Then, before you begin cooking collard greens, cut off the tough, hard-to-eat steam at the bottom.