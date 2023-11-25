What Makes Pizzelle Irons Unique In The World Of Waffle Makers

Making pizzelle (not to be confused with krumkakes) is an old Italian Christmas tradition. Today, the wafer cookies have cemented themselves as a celebrated holiday food on tables around the world. The vanilla (or sometimes almond) flavored cookie is specific to the Abruzzo region of Italy, and is one of the oldest known cookies in history. There's a reason why it's stuck around. Pizzelle are crisp yet tender and chewy and are impressed with intricate designs. Although, unlike many beloved baked goods, pizzelle cannot be shaped by hand for a perfectly imperfect wabi-sabi style presentation.

Instead, making pizzelle requires a specialized appliance: a pizzelle iron. In this type of iron, the dough is pressed between two hot plates, which simultaneously bake, stamp, and flatten the cookie into the desired shape and thickness. Pizzelle irons are similar to classic waffle maker appliances. But, instead of square molds, they are outfitted with ornate snowflake or floral designs, impressing an aesthetic stamp into the thin, crispy cookies.

Unlike waffles, the stamp in pizzelle is more decorative than functional. And, unlike waffle cone makers, pizzelle irons are outfitted with thicker plates, meaning the appliance is versatile enough to make a variety of different treats. What's more, you can use pizzelle to make cannoli or homemade waffle cones for ice cream. You could even use two of 'em to make an ice cream sandwich. Pizzelle irons can make savory foods, too, like thin pizza crusts for shaping novelty pizza cones.