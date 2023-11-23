Pressure Canning Is An Unexpected Method For Saving Leftover Turkey

There's nothing better than a full-table feast for Thanksgiving. But, when the day is over, you realize just how much food hasn't been eaten. You could try to stuff it all into your face before it goes bad but, by the time you're done, you may never want to look at turkey again. Why not save the leftovers for a future date by canning and storing your turkey with a pressure canner? Not only are you cutting down on food waste and saving your stomach from an iron-man-level digestion marathon, but future you will love having easy access to delicious turkey to pull off the shelf for dinner.

Before we get into it, remember that there are risks associated with canning food yourself at home. Whether you're an expert or a first-time canner, take a second to look over the USDA's Complete Guide to Home Canning for helpful safety tips. When using a pressure canner, the main concern is that not all of the bacteria get killed in the process, which puts you at risk of serious illness. Be sure to adjust your settings according to the altitude of where you live and to properly vent the canner before you start. You can read more about canning safely at the National Center for Home Food Preservation.