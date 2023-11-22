If Your Roast Is Over 3 Pounds, Halve It Before Adding To The Slow Cooker
Slow-cooking a pot roast is an effortless way to turn a tough cut of beef into a deliciously tender meal, accompanied by sides like carrots and potatoes. There are many techniques for slow-cooking a roast perfectly, like searing it beforehand to lock in flavor. But no matter what steps you take when making this comforting meal, it's important to halve the roast before it goes into the slow cooker if it's three pounds or larger.
Why should you cut the roast in half? There are a couple of reasons, but perhaps the most important is that it will ensure that the meat cooks more evenly. A large piece of meat takes longer to cook thoroughly, especially in the middle. By cutting the meat in half, the entirety of the meat will reach an internal temperature to your liking, which should be at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This really helps if you're serving some guests who like their meat cooked medium rare and others who prefer it cooked well done because you can cook each half accordingly in the same pot. Another perk: Cutting a large roast in half helps if you have a smaller slow cooker because the two halves will fit in the pot better.
Tips for cutting a roast in half
You might be wondering how you can safely cut a large piece of raw meat like a pot roast in half. The best option is to use a sharp butcher's knife because its blade is made to cut through the toughness of raw meat. And if you don't have a butcher's knife, your largest and sharpest chef's knife should be sufficient. Try to cut the roast in half as evenly as possible, and you can even pull out your food scale to help.
After the roast is halved, seasoned, prepped, and seared, it's time for the meat to go into the slow cooker. How long will it take? It depends on how large the two halves are, and if you're using the low or high setting on the slow cooker. Cooking it in halves might make the process faster, but it's still slow cooking so you must be patient. For reference, a three-pound pot roast takes six to eight hours on the low setting when it's whole, so make sure to weigh your newly halved cuts to ensure you're cooking them for the appropriate amount of time.