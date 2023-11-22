If Your Roast Is Over 3 Pounds, Halve It Before Adding To The Slow Cooker

Slow-cooking a pot roast is an effortless way to turn a tough cut of beef into a deliciously tender meal, accompanied by sides like carrots and potatoes. There are many techniques for slow-cooking a roast perfectly, like searing it beforehand to lock in flavor. But no matter what steps you take when making this comforting meal, it's important to halve the roast before it goes into the slow cooker if it's three pounds or larger.

Why should you cut the roast in half? There are a couple of reasons, but perhaps the most important is that it will ensure that the meat cooks more evenly. A large piece of meat takes longer to cook thoroughly, especially in the middle. By cutting the meat in half, the entirety of the meat will reach an internal temperature to your liking, which should be at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This really helps if you're serving some guests who like their meat cooked medium rare and others who prefer it cooked well done because you can cook each half accordingly in the same pot. Another perk: Cutting a large roast in half helps if you have a smaller slow cooker because the two halves will fit in the pot better.