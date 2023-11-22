Frozen Butter Is The Key To Perfecting Pittsburgh-Style Steak

Pittsburgh may be known to the rest of the country for its love affair with pierogies and french fries on salad, but the city has quite a few other renowned gems — and one of them has a particularly rich cultural history exclusive to "Steel City." As Pittsburgh legend has it, workers in the steel mills used to bring raw steak with them for lunch, and to prepare it, they would quickly sear it on the sweltering surfaces of the hot steel. The result was a piece of meat with a blackened and charred outside, while the inside remained medium or raw. There are other speculations as to how Pittsburgh-style steak came about, but these days, it describes any steak with a very charred outside and a blood-red inside.

There are a few steps in the Pittsburgh-style steak cooking method that are essential to ensuring the desired result. First, it's a must that you are using a grill because an open flame is the only way to guarantee a charred outside without it being overcooked inside. You'll want to preheat the grill extremely hot — typically on the hottest setting you have — for at least seven to 10 minutes before putting on the steak. Now, most importantly, Chef Billy Parisi recommends placing frozen butter all around the steak. Using butter that's frozen will keep the butter from melting too quickly and allow it to slowly drip into the open flame, causing a bigger, hotter flame ideal for charring.