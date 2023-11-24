The Reason You Should Never Let Beans Reach A Strong Boil

Pinto, cranberry, garbanzo, navy, lentils, cannellini, black, kidney — the list of dried beans available at a market near you is probably pretty lengthy. So, why not take advantage of this colorful selection instead of stocking up on the same old canned varieties? After all, dried beans keep just as well, and cost a lot less. They even boast better flavors and textures than their tinned counterparts. The one consideration to bear in mind is that dried beans need to be handled with care. Rather than let beans tumble around aggressively in a bubbling sauce pot, take a more delicate approach for better beans.

Good beans take time. In fact, some might consider cooking dried beans as an exercise in patience because it's hard to expedite the process without sacrificing quality. It's for this reason that letting beans cook at a rolling boiling is never a good idea. While higher temperatures might appear to speed up the process, boiling for an extended period of time will only cause the cooking liquid to evaporate faster than the dried beans can absorb it. As a result, skins can burst, affecting textures and making for a less than aesthetic batch of legumes. Additionally, this can lead to uneven cooking as some beans split and turn to mush, leaving others to remain rock hard. Instead, the ideal cooking conditions for dried beans fall somewhere below boiling point, but more on that later.