The Simple Way To Freeze Pizza Dough So You Always Have It On Hand

Everyone's hangry. It's late. The fridge is empty. Dinner should have been an hour ago. It's a pizza night to the rescue, obviously. The savior of frazzled, hungry, diners since forever — or at least since takeout pizza became mainstream, a pie is everyone's favorite quick meal solution for those times you just don't have it in you to cook a complex meal. But before you choose between delivery and pick up, there's a third option. With a little prep, you can always have homemade pizza crust on hand, ready to roll out and layer with toppings.

The trick lies in making and freezing your pizza dough ahead of time, which cuts down on easily the most time-consuming steps of making your own pizza: Mixing dough, letting it rise, kneading, etc. You've no doubt seen those pre-made bags of dough at stores like Trader Joe's, but save your money and use your own favorite homemade crust recipe. Any basic one works and freezes surprisingly well. Let it rise as usual, divide it into balls, each the amount for one pizza, and lightly coat each ball in olive oil. At this point, it's ready to freeze in ziplock bags (be sure to squeeze out any air before sealing). You can also freeze multiples in one bag, just make sure to separate them by wrapping them in plastic wrap or parchment paper. Or, you can reuse those old takeout containers or Tupperware to house your frozen dough.