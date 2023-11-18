Wendy's $3 Key Tag Gets You A Free Frosty Every Day In 2024
Wendy's, the second-ranked hamburger chain in America based on 2022 systemwide sales revenue, is inviting customers to "Frosty it Forward" once again. Per a press release, the recurring seasonal promotion launched on November 20, 2023, but that doesn't mean it's just for the holidays. This Frosty Key Tag offer keeps giving every single day through the end of 2024. For only $3, customers receive a key tag allowing for a free junior Frosty treat with any purchase, every day through the upcoming year. Plus, the promo doubles as a fundraiser.
This fundraiser dates back to at least 2014, and it still has the same goal: Raising money to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The nonprofit organization helps find homes for children currently in America's foster care system. The Foundation seeks to maximize its efforts in this year's campaign, which means it's hoping to offer plenty of free Frostys — including the seasonal Peppermint Frosty.
To help the chain known for square burgers meet this goal, purchase the $3 key between November 20, 2023, and February 14, 2024. It's available in both physical and digital form for purchase in-store or through the Wendy's app. Bulk orders are available through the Foundation's website.
Wendy's is known for supporting impactful causes –– but this particular one has a very personal backstory.
Wendy's founder Dave Thomas had personal experience in foster care
While the Frosty Key Chain fundraiser has benefited foster kids in recent years, the commitment to this particular cause from The Wendy's Company goes back decades. The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, named after Wendy's founder who passed away in 2002, has partnered with the burger chain for more than 30 years through events, gifts, and campaigns supporting national adoption awareness and funding. For Thomas, it was personal.
Dave Thomas was himself an adoptee, and has spoken about how integral a stable home was to his own success and happiness. Before launching the foundation for adoption in 1992, he was already vocal in his goal of facilitating permanent family placements for kids in similar situations to his own. In 1990, he became a spokesperson for a White House initiative on adoption.
His devotion to the cause continues posthumously through the foundation and its Wendy's Wonderful Kids program, which now includes foster care support in both the United States and Canada. As Thomas was known to say, "If we can get one child adopted into a loving family, all our work will be worth it."
The Frosty Key Tag fundraiser offers a way for Wendy's customers to participate in a tangible way that also benefits them. 90% of the $3 price of every key tag goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.