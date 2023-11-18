Wendy's $3 Key Tag Gets You A Free Frosty Every Day In 2024

Wendy's, the second-ranked hamburger chain in America based on 2022 systemwide sales revenue, is inviting customers to "Frosty it Forward" once again. Per a press release, the recurring seasonal promotion launched on November 20, 2023, but that doesn't mean it's just for the holidays. This Frosty Key Tag offer keeps giving every single day through the end of 2024. For only $3, customers receive a key tag allowing for a free junior Frosty treat with any purchase, every day through the upcoming year. Plus, the promo doubles as a fundraiser.

This fundraiser dates back to at least 2014, and it still has the same goal: Raising money to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The nonprofit organization helps find homes for children currently in America's foster care system. The Foundation seeks to maximize its efforts in this year's campaign, which means it's hoping to offer plenty of free Frostys — including the seasonal Peppermint Frosty.

To help the chain known for square burgers meet this goal, purchase the $3 key between November 20, 2023, and February 14, 2024. It's available in both physical and digital form for purchase in-store or through the Wendy's app. Bulk orders are available through the Foundation's website.

Wendy's is known for supporting impactful causes –– but this particular one has a very personal backstory.