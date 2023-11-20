When Freezing Sweet Potatoes, Preserve Their Bright Color With Fresh Lemon

Sweet potatoes, like many winter and root vegetables primed to withstand harsh growing conditions, have a long shelf life. If you buy them fresh, they can last at least a month. These tasty orange root veggies don't even require refrigeration, needing only a dark shelf or drawer in the pantry to await their turn on your dinner menu. However, freezing your sweet potatoes will extend their shelf life tenfold. And the key to maintaining their vibrant orange coloring after months in the freezer lies in the simple squeeze of fresh lemon.

Before you freeze your sweet potatoes, you'll need to first peel and cook them to preserve their sweet flavor in the freezer. When you peel them, you expose their flesh, which, in turn, initiates a chemical reaction known as enzymatic browning that causes them to turn brown and lose their flavor and nutrients. The ascorbic acid in lemon juice inhibits the effectiveness of the enzymes involved in the enzymatic browning reaction. Therefore, squeezing fresh lemon juice right before placing cooled and cooked slices or mashed potatoes into the freezer will conserve their beautiful orange hue.

While lemons are a quick, easy, and accessible product to pick up at the grocery store along with sweet potatoes, you can also blend pure ascorbic acid with water to treat your frozen sweet potatoes with even more efficacy. Ascorbic acid is more commonly known as vitamin C, and just about any pharmacy or health store sells it in both powder and tablet form.