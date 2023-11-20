The Type Of Soup You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Soup season is here, whether you like it or not. Actually, it's one of the very few things most people look forward to when temperatures start to drop. After months of sunny, hot days — much too hot for soup — the leaves begin to change and we're reminded of the comfort a brothy bowl brings. Seasonal flavors are the first to come to mind, but as the fall transitions into winter, and the temperatures continue to drop until you look out of your window to the first sight of snow, anything's game for a good puree. Tomato turns to butternut squash, and corn chowder to pumpkin, then, suddenly, you're diving face first into hearty pots of traditional Moroccan harira, chicken tortilla, and pozole — instantly warming you from the inside out.

In the astrological calendar, however, there is no soup season. Just retrograde season, eclipse season, and each sign's dedicated season — occurring between the set dates every sign is born within. Though, if there were one, one could only assume that it'd occur throughout the seasons of the fall and winter signs: Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Only, that would leave half of the zodiac out, which sounds a lot like soup season in the real world. But for the sake of this article, I'm going to encourage every sign — whether they're born in the summer or winter — to start embracing cold soups. Or to take up the Korean tradition of heating hot soups on the hottest days to cool yourself down.