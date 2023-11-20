The Type Of Soup You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Soup season is here, whether you like it or not. Actually, it's one of the very few things most people look forward to when temperatures start to drop. After months of sunny, hot days — much too hot for soup — the leaves begin to change and we're reminded of the comfort a brothy bowl brings. Seasonal flavors are the first to come to mind, but as the fall transitions into winter, and the temperatures continue to drop until you look out of your window to the first sight of snow, anything's game for a good puree. Tomato turns to butternut squash, and corn chowder to pumpkin, then, suddenly, you're diving face first into hearty pots of traditional Moroccan harira, chicken tortilla, and pozole — instantly warming you from the inside out.
In the astrological calendar, however, there is no soup season. Just retrograde season, eclipse season, and each sign's dedicated season — occurring between the set dates every sign is born within. Though, if there were one, one could only assume that it'd occur throughout the seasons of the fall and winter signs: Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Only, that would leave half of the zodiac out, which sounds a lot like soup season in the real world. But for the sake of this article, I'm going to encourage every sign — whether they're born in the summer or winter — to start embracing cold soups. Or to take up the Korean tradition of heating hot soups on the hottest days to cool yourself down.
Aries' winning soup
Born between late March and mid-April, Aries season occurs at a time that most would associate with the birth of Spring — only that's not really the case. In many parts of the world, particularly the Midwestern U.S., March is about the time of the year when winter starts to feel like it's just dragging on. It's much less flowers and rainbows, and more gloomy skies and chilly temperatures. What was once green turned yellow and gold, then turned to snow-covered white, and is now just shades of grey and dull brown. So, while Aries is considered a spring zodiac sign, it's still soup season in my book. This sign's designated soup would have to be one that's cognizant of this fire sign's hot-headed, and competitive nature. That's why they'd be a classic shrimp and okra gumbo.
Aries are the first sign of the astrological calendar, and they like to be number one everywhere else in their lives too. Fortunately, gumbo is often considered one of the best types of soup in the world — which should satisfy this sign's competitive streak. But with the use of those famous Cajun seasonings, it's also especially spicy. These signs should also take solace in the fact that their soup is also a central feature in annual Mardis Gras celebrations, which, every few years, actually occur during the Aries season. This only goes to show that soup season should be all year long and not just in the fall and winter months.
Taurus' soup goes both ways
As another sign sandwiched between winter and spring, I'd also argue that Taurus season should be considered soup season. Born from April to May, those April showers might mean you get to see a few more flowers on the ground, but spring still hasn't fully set in. Still, there will be a few good days thrown in there, and when they do finally come, you'll be ready to make the most of them. For that reason, the Taurus's soup is one that will work no matter what season the weather chooses to embrace that day. To do that, it uses up a key seasonal ingredient: fava beans, making this sign's associated soup none other than the famous Moroccan bissara.
Considering that Tauruses are known for their stubbornness, it's a little funny that this sign's soup is intended to work in different environments. But the hope here is that the Taurus can learn to embrace the unpredictable. In fact, in Morocco, bissara is as commonly served on the hottest summer day as it is in the dead of winter. With the added warmth of paprika, cumin, and sage, plus a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, this soup will work to warm the Taurus up on those gloomy April days and cool them off when the sun does decide to come out. So, whether it's warm and sunny, or cold and rainy, the Taurus will find great comfort in this simple, buttery smooth, filling fava bean soup.
Gemini: split peas and personalities
Geminis are born in late May and well into June, making them the first true springtime babies of the zodiac. But, as I have said, that by no means it's time to give up eating soup. Considering that Geminis have a bit of a reputation in the zodiac world — they're often accused of being two-faced, which is by no means fair — their designated type of soup is one that plays into the fact that they're represented by twins. It also happens to use an ingredient that comes into season around the same time they do: peas. As you've probably guessed, the type of soup that the Gemini would be is split pea soup, and, yes, the pun here is very much intended.
There's the old saying about the "two peas in a pod," but in the case of this soup, they're split. Not only is this reminiscent of the Gemini's constant desire to be in two places at once — and not the idea that they're two-faced people — but it's also what makes this sign's soup so quick to prepare. But, unlike the Gemini, who is constantly bouncing from one time commitment to another, this soup is one that's meant to be savored. Warm, and creamy, split pea soup is best when prepared low and slow. So maybe, just maybe, it will inspire these signs to slow down, take in the scenery, and enjoy the moment, just where they are.
Cancer's soup cools you down
Cancer season occurs right at the onset of summer when the last thing on any of our minds is a hot bowl of soup. By this time of the year, most of us are so excited that all we can think about is the variety of fresh produce we'll be picking up from the farmers' market — with the first thing on a lot of our lists being tomatoes. Now, when most of us hear tomatoes, our minds immediately go to tomato soup. Though equally as good, there's another soup out there that's just a touch more fitting for this sign, and against most of our better judgments, it's chilled. That's right — this sign would be gazpacho.
While this type of soup is most associated with tomatoes, which are the most delicious during the summer months, it's actually made with a whole bunch of vegetables you're sure to find at your local farmers market. Green pepper, cucumbers, onions, and garlic can all be found on the ingredient list of any basic gazpacho recipe – all of which you'll be looking forward to crossing off of your shopping list. Emulsified with a healthy amount of extra virgin olive oil, the color comes out to a creamy orange-ish pink, and the texture is smooth and fluffy. One sip or slurp and you'll be transported straight to Seville, Spain — and if it's anywhere nearly as hot where you live as it is there, it's sure to hit the spot.
Leo's soup heats things up
After Cancer season comes the Leo's time of year — the sign that's most associated with summer. Represented by the sun, these signs have big personalities and a natural star quality. They're not fire signs, but they are born from late July to August when the temperature hasn't gotten any less unbearable than the month before. At this point in the season, you're willing to try anything to stay cool. What about hot soup? Similar to bissara in Morocco, there's a soup eaten on hot days in Korea: samgyetang.
According to the lunar calendar, there are three hottest days of the summer: chobok, jungbok, and malbok. Uncoincidentally, those also happen to be the best days for business for Korea's samgyetang restaurants. That's because, in Korean culture, it's commonly believed that samgyetang won't just stimulate your sweat glands, helping your body cool down, but it will also simultaneously replenish the nutrients you lose from sweating through those hot summer days.
Made with Korean stuffed chicken with glutinous rice, ginseng, and other herbs, and served at a rolling boil, samgyetang is the Korean equivalent to Gatorade — it will boost your stamina, help cool you off, and work perfectly to replenish your electrolytes after a night out with a Leo.
The soup that isn't a soup is for the Virgo
Born from late August to mid-September, Virgos arguably kick off the fall season, aka soup season. But the thing is, most of us aren't ready. Deep in our hearts, we know that summer is ending. We just don't want to accept it yet. For that reason, the Virgo's soup couldn't go too hard with the seasonal ingredients, that'd simply be too much too soon. Instead, they'd be a soup that didn't quite feel like a soup at all. That's why they'd be chili!
There are loads of chili recipes out there, and a lot of them claim to be the best chili recipe. But, if the Virgo were to be any type of chili, they'd more than likely be a vegetarian or black bean chili. You see, Virgos love to be productive, and preparing a big pot of chili they can eat throughout the week will definitely scratch that itch. But for them, that also includes building healthy habits. That being said, these signs tend to prioritize eating their vegetables.
Not only is chili great because it can be prepared ahead of time, but it's also versatile. Added to this sign's weekly meal prep routine, black bean chili can be served with rice, added on top of mac and cheese, or even rolled into a burrito. In so, it's perfectly suited for the Virgo's busy yet impeccably micro-managed lifestyle.
Libra's soup squashes the rest
Leading into late August, most of us have said our goodbyes to summer by the time Libra season has rolled around. We've packed away our flip-flops and swimsuits and broke out the sweaters, fully ready to embrace the winter ahead. In doing so, we also open our minds up to the thought of hot foods — and soup in particular. However, no matter what the Starbucks fall menu says, pumpkin is still wildly out of the question. It's entirely too early. Instead, we'll be reaching for something a little less stereotypical — but still a squash. If you haven't guessed by now, if the Libra were any type of soup, they'd be a creamy butternut squash.
Butternut squash is the perfect between-season ingredient, especially in the early days of fall. Yes, we know summer is gone and we've accepted it – but you can't just go straight into pumpkin spice season without bracing yourself first, and butternut squash is the squash to do just that. Roasted or boiled and puréed with everything from turmeric, cumin, and cayenne pepper to curry powder, rosemary, or even cinnamon and nutmeg, butternut squash is the perfect base to start introducing those warm fall flavors back into your palette. Plus, if you start making it and change your mind, the purée can double as a pasta or pizza base, which will work great for these notoriously indecisive air signs.
The soup for Scorpios is the epitome of fall flavor
Scorpios are known for a lot of things: their mystery, their intensity, and their loyalty. But they're by no means for everybody. In fact, along with Geminis, Scorpios are one of the most misunderstood signs in the zodiac. Your perception of them can be very different depending on the mood they're in that day — which, because of this sign's passion and intensity, will always be clear. But, whether it's good or bad, these signs have a way of drawing everybody in. This, paired with the fact that they're born during the month of November, means that this sign could only be one type of soup, and that's pumpkin.
If there's any fall food trend that rivals soup season, it's pumpkin spice season. At this point t's basically unavoidable. At one point or another, you're going to be swept up into a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte whether you like it or not. It's a bit like the Scorpio in that way. As the most common zodiac sign of all, you're bound to come across one sooner or later. But, the good news is that it will likely be much more enjoyable than you ever pictured. Just like pumpkin spice, these signs are deep and soulful. Flavors like cinnamon and nutmeg shine through a soft creamy texture that will leave you feeling full from the inside out.
Sagittarius' soup is pho-nominal
Sagittariuses are known for being adventurers. Represented by the archer, they're always for looking ways to expand their understanding of the world — whether that be through studying, meditating, or, more particularly, traveling. Along with their generally positive outlooks on life, and ambitious nature, Sagittarius make ideal travel companions. For that reason, their soup is one that you'd travel to try. For that reason, if the Sagittarius were any type of soup in the world, they'd be pho.
Pho is a brothy rice noodle soup that originates from Vietnam. Usually served with thinly sliced meat, bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, chiles, and other garnishes, pho is the national dish of Vietnam — so you certainly cannot visit without having at least one bowl. But what most people don't know, is that there are two types of pho. Depending on the region of the country you're in, you can either find pho bac or pho nam. Pho bac is thought to be the original, and is more common in the northern region of the country, while pho nam is most common in the southern.
Considering that pho bac tends to be known for its bolder broth — perfectly suiting this sign's ambitiousness — if the Sagittarius were any pho in particular, they'd be it. But these signs would never limit themselves to one thing, so for the sake of this article, they can be both, as well as Tasting Table's easy chicken pho for those lazier days.
The Capricorn's soup is for slurping
Finally stepping into late September and October, Capricorn season marks the full transition into soup season – and, at this point in the year, all the pumpkin spice-flavored foods have been unofficially declared socially acceptable. Since Capricorns are considered the "workaholics" of the zodiac, this sign will be much more concerned with whatever goals they set out to achieve that quarter, and what goals they can set for the next, than anything to do with pumpkins. With all that drive it's a surprise these signs even make time to eat. This is why this sign's soup is one that will force them to slow down and enjoy the moment: ramen, but more specifically khao soi.
Unlike most other soups, ramen is made with long, slurpable noodles. It's almost impossible to eat too fast and get back to work — but with khao soi, that wouldn't even be a thought in Capricorn's mind. The broth is made from a base of yellow curry with rich flavors of cinnamon, ginger, coriander, and more. Along with the ramen noodles, it can also include things like chicken, onion, cilantro, chili jam, fried crispy noodles, and fresh lime. It's so good that the one from Uncle made Tasting Table's best restaurant dishes of 2023 — how's that for an achievement? The Capricorn will be transfixed within the first bite, and their minds will be far, far away from work. That is, of course, until they're finished.
Aquarius's soup is a twist on a classic
Born between January and February, Aquariuses are born in what's arguably the most important season for soup. It's at the point in the year that all of the holidays have passed, making all of the cold and snow feel much less magical. Winter is slow, and a piping hot bowl is the one thing that's going to get you through. For that reason, and this signs soup is an undeniable classic — tomato soup. But since these signs are contrarians by nature, they'd have to put a little twist on it.
Often mistaken for water signs, Aquariuses are actually air signs. But unlike the other air signs Gemini and Libra, these Aquariuses aren't particularly sociable people. While they have all the ability to be, they'd simply rather not subject themselves to any small talk. Nor are they interested in being a part of any group. The Aquarius values its individuality above all else, which is why they couldn't just be tomato soup —they'd have to be a tomato soup with grilled cheese croutons. We all know you can't have tomato soup without grilled cheese, and adding grilled cheese croutons is just a unique, out-of-the-box way to do that, which the Aquarius should love.
The soup for Pisces prioritizes seafood
Born between March and April, Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac calendar. It's said that these signs inherit all the life lessons and wisdom of the signs that come before them. But, they're also the last water sign of the zodiac, which makes them especially emotional and intuitive. In fact, these signs are represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions, which is meant to represent the division of this sign's attention between their internal worlds and the physical. It's obvious that, if Pisces were any type of soup in particular, it'd be one that included fish. Something like moqueca, Brazilian seafood stew.
Moqueca originated in the Brazilian state of Bahia. Not only is this soup bright and colorful — which is indicative of this sign's artistic abilities — but it's also made with everything from mahi-mahi to snapper, grouper, monkfish, or salmon. The broth is flavored with coconut milk and palm oil, and it features meaty pieces of tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, and cilantro. Typically it's served ladled over a serving of warm rice, but it's also commonly enjoyed with fried plantains as well. Whatever way you go, the moqueca will fill your plate with beautiful flavors and colors that are sure to suit the Pisces' creative urge.