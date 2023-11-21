Disposable Muffin Tins Are Perfect For Packing Up Leftovers

Whether you are making cupcakes or muffins or need the muffin tin trick to simplify mis en place to organize your ingredients, this baking tool has multiple uses. However, that's not all these tins are good for. If you happen to have a few disposable muffin tins tucked away, you can also use them for packing up leftovers. They especially come in handy for big holiday dinners like Thanksgiving when you want to send guests home with a little extra. Simply load up each compartment with the sides and the main course and cover it with foil or cling wrap. Your guests can take it home to enjoy later.

Not to mention, disposable muffin tins make it easy to reheat your leftovers. Just remove the food wrapping and place the tin in the oven until everything is warm. And if you really want to get fancy, you can designate some disposable muffin tins for hot foods and some for foods that need no warming — think salads, finger foods, and desserts.