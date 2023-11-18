7 Baileys Gift Sets For The Creamiest Holiday Drinks This Season

The holidays are nearly upon us once again, so it's time to start thinking about gifts for everyone in your life, and we do mean everyone — in-laws and coworkers included. And while plenty of appropriate spirits are worth gifting this time of year, no holiday season is complete without Baileys Irish Cream. It's the boozy present aunts and uncles expect to receive from fellow aunts and uncles, and there's good reason for that. A bottle of Baileys means that no cup of coffee is safe from now until New Year's and that mudslide cocktails are one spontaneous decision away. It makes the winter season warmer, fun, and a little more tolerable for some.

That said, gifting a lonely bottle can feel a bit underwhelming. We've all received one wrapped in metallic silver or red paper, perhaps with a bow, thanked our benefactor with a plain smile, and dutifully placed it on our bar cart. Wouldn't you like to be the person who gave them all the delight of Irish cream with a little something... more? Of course, you would! That's where Baileys' gift sets come into play, and we've selected the best for gifting this season.