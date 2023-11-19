How To Order A Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte With A Marshmallow Twist

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte (aka the PSL) is undoubtedly the drink of the fall season. But if you've been downing these beverages every autumn and are getting a little bored of the same old pumpkin drink year after year, it's time to tack on a few customizations for a sweet upgrade. On its own, a Starbucks PSL is infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove through the sauce and topping (in addition to pumpkin flavors). But to move this drink squarely into dessert territory, give it a marshmallow-flavored twist. And to do so, dress it up with the chain's closest thing to every's favorite sweet gelatinous sugar puffs.

Begin by request half and half instead of the 2% milk the drink comes with, then have the barista add in three or four pumps of the toasted white chocolate mocha sauce — which is essentially made of condensed skim milk and sugar for even more richness. Finally, request it be topped with cinnamon dolce sprinkles instead of the pumpkin spice topping from the original drink. You'll still get plenty of the seasonal fruit's flavor from the four pumps of pumpkin sauce in the grande beverage, but the other elements will make your basic PSL feel like a more exciting holiday treat.