How To Order A Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte With A Marshmallow Twist
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte (aka the PSL) is undoubtedly the drink of the fall season. But if you've been downing these beverages every autumn and are getting a little bored of the same old pumpkin drink year after year, it's time to tack on a few customizations for a sweet upgrade. On its own, a Starbucks PSL is infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove through the sauce and topping (in addition to pumpkin flavors). But to move this drink squarely into dessert territory, give it a marshmallow-flavored twist. And to do so, dress it up with the chain's closest thing to every's favorite sweet gelatinous sugar puffs.
Begin by request half and half instead of the 2% milk the drink comes with, then have the barista add in three or four pumps of the toasted white chocolate mocha sauce — which is essentially made of condensed skim milk and sugar for even more richness. Finally, request it be topped with cinnamon dolce sprinkles instead of the pumpkin spice topping from the original drink. You'll still get plenty of the seasonal fruit's flavor from the four pumps of pumpkin sauce in the grande beverage, but the other elements will make your basic PSL feel like a more exciting holiday treat.
How to customize your Toasted Pumpkin Marshmallow Latte
Since we're going for a creamy, dessert-like feel in our pumpkin spice latte here, there are a few additional ways you can upgrade your drink to fit this bill. If half and half is too dense for you, feel free to swap it out for whole milk or your dairy of choice. But if you want something even richer, you can opt for heavy cream or Starbucks' vanilla sweet cream, which is made with cream, milk, and vanilla syrup. If you'd like to build on the sweetness even more, replace or add to the toasted white chocolate mocha sauce with a pump or two of sugar cookie, toasted vanilla, or regular vanilla syrup. Instead of either of the aforementioned toppings on the whipped cream, you can also go with cookie crumbles — or if you'd rather scale back on the sweetness in this area, stick to cinnamon powder.
While hot drinks are often the go-to in the fall, feel free to try this secret menu concoction on an iced PSL as well. In fact, doing so gives you the luxury of swapping out the whipped cream with a delicious cold foam, and you can choose between cinnamon sweet cream, pumpkin cream, sugar cookie cream, and vanilla sweet cream flavors. As long as you've got the toasted white chocolate mocha sauce in there, your regular pumpkin beverage will feel like a tasty marshmallow dessert worthy of the holidays.