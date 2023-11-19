Your Next Green Bean Casserole Is In Dire Need Of Za'atar

Green beans are a huge player in Middle Eastern cuisine. The humble ingredient is the star of loubia bi zeit, a Lebanese green bean and tomato stew, as well as fasolia bi zeit, a classic Syrian dish of green beans in olive oil.

Za'atar is a Middle Eastern spice blend made from the dried leaves of Origanum syriacum (aka the za'atar plant), but many versions (especially ones available in Western grocery stores) use oregano or thyme leaves instead. Recipes and proportions vary, but the ingredients remain fairly consistent, combining tangy sumac, toasted sesame seeds, and dried herbs. Other variations use floral marjoram, dill, salt, or dried orange zest. You can also make a homemade za'atar blend yourself and customize the proportions to your preference. It's complex and varied, but always bright and fragrant — just the fresh facelift your tried-and-true green bean casserole deserves.

The naturally vegetal flavor of the green beans complements the earthiness of the mushroom cream sauce that ties the casserole together. With the simple addition of za'atar, instant dimensionality is created with an herbaceous, lemony pop. The za'atar simply gets added to the creamy mushroom sauce. Grab a can of cream of mushroom soup concentrate as you normally might, then incorporate the superstar seasoning. That's it. Start with 1 tablespoon of za'atar per pound of trimmed green beans for a subtle kick. You can always add more to taste later on if you prefer.