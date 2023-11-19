The Extra Step Of Peeling Guarantees Beautiful Sous Vide Red Wine Fruit Every Time

Sous vide isn't just a method for tender steaks and delicate seafood. The low and slow cooking process that involves sealing food in a bag and cooking it in a water bath also has its applications for desserts. That said, while you might be familiar with poaching fruit, why not switch up your technique with a sous vide-style preparation? Just bear in mind that, despite a change of methodology, some rules for prepping fruit must stay the same — yes, that means fruit still needs to be peeled for the most ravishing results.

We understand that the sous vide process might be lengthy. However, skipping steps like peeling isn't wise. By not taking the time to rid fruit of its skins, aesthetics can be massively compromised. Peeling reveals both a lightly colored and ultra porous flesh that's better suited for absorbing the color (and flavors!) of the red wine. Additionally, peeling improves texture as the fruit's flesh is softer and less bitter than the skins. It might also save you the hassle of having fruits like peaches peel as they soak.

If you're sold on the idea of peeling fruit, there is one issue to contend with, and that's oxidization. As certain fruits are exposed to oxygen, their flesh starts to brown. To prevent this from happening, either prep the fruit closer to the time it'll undergo the sous vide, or spritz some citrus juice over it.