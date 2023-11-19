The Sheet Pan Hack For Carving Turkey Without A Mess

Carving a big juicy turkey can make a big juicy mess on your counter if you don't have a way to contain that liquid. Large carving boards have a deep channel around the edge to catch the juices that flow when generously sized roasts are cut, but not everyone has room to keep a huge board around for one or two uses per year. A great hack is to simply put your smaller cutting board inside a sheet pan, which acts like a channeled board to keep the tasty turkey liquid from flowing all over your counter. Plus, you'll be able to collect that tasty meat juice to put in the gravy.

You'll want to put a wet paper towel under the cutting board so it doesn't slip in that sheet pan, and it can be helpful to find a cutting board that is a little higher than the raised edge of the pan so that your knife won't hit the metal. And, because sheet pans are sometimes warped, be sure to put a damp kitchen towel or non-skid pad under the sheet pan to prevent the whole setup from moving while you carve your bird.