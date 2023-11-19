The Sheet Pan Hack For Carving Turkey Without A Mess
Carving a big juicy turkey can make a big juicy mess on your counter if you don't have a way to contain that liquid. Large carving boards have a deep channel around the edge to catch the juices that flow when generously sized roasts are cut, but not everyone has room to keep a huge board around for one or two uses per year. A great hack is to simply put your smaller cutting board inside a sheet pan, which acts like a channeled board to keep the tasty turkey liquid from flowing all over your counter. Plus, you'll be able to collect that tasty meat juice to put in the gravy.
You'll want to put a wet paper towel under the cutting board so it doesn't slip in that sheet pan, and it can be helpful to find a cutting board that is a little higher than the raised edge of the pan so that your knife won't hit the metal. And, because sheet pans are sometimes warped, be sure to put a damp kitchen towel or non-skid pad under the sheet pan to prevent the whole setup from moving while you carve your bird.
Carve out your cutting board strategy
After your turkey completes its roasting time, allow it to rest in the roasting pan, covered loosely with aluminum foil for 20 to 40 minutes, depending on its size. This resting period allows the muscle fibers to relax, providing room for the juices to remain within the meat and minimizing moisture loss. When you are ready to carve, transfer the turkey carefully to the rimmed cookie tray, with the cutting board set inside. When you're finished slicing, you can move the turkey to a presentation platter and strain the contents of the sheet pan into your gravy for extra flavor.
Extend this tip to presenting the carved turkey at the table by placing fresh herbs such as rosemary and sage along the edge of the cutting board to conceal the sheet pan. Alternatively, simplify the carving process by initially completing the major carving in the kitchen. Separate the legs and breast meat, then transfer them to a fresh, clean cutting board set in a second pan for a more straightforward and mess-free table carving experience.