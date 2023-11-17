CELSIUS Is Bringing Energy To College Students Nationwide With Fit Stops Tour

CELSIUS is hitting the road with its Fit Stops tour, traveling to college campuses across the U.S. with the headliner DJ duo Two Friends, celebrity trainer Phil Fit, and brand ambassador Tyler Cameron to host banger workout sessions with live music, free samples, and tons of giveaways. The goal of the tour is to build community while fostering an appreciation for exercise by making it a lot of fun, plus working out while listening to music is scientifically proven to increase stamina and boost moods, according to the National Center for Health Research. CELSIUS understands the importance of keeping our bodies healthy, and this tour is just one more opportunity for participants to join its LIVE FIT movement. The event kicked off this past week at Arizona State University and the party won't stop until late next Spring, with a total of 65 different colleges and universities participating.

Outside of the energy drinks (which are wildly popular with Gen Z and on TikTok), college students and alums may already be familiar with seeing CELSIUS on campus, thanks to the brand's CELSIUS UNIVERSITY program, which offers a paid opportunity for students to get hands-on experience in marketing. With the upcoming Fit Stops tour, CELSIUS will continue to build this relationship. And not only will participants be able to enjoy workout sessions while staying hydrated and energized with free CELSIUS products, but they'll be given the chance to sample the brand-new CELSIUS ESSENTIALS line, which features essential aminos to help enhance physical and cognitive performance. (A feature we know most college students will appreciate.)