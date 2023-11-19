Dishes With A Rich Sauce Pair Best With Equally Hearty Sides

A good meal should be balanced, hitting all major food groups and components of taste. Yet, while you might not always achieve perfect harmony and flavor in every culinary pursuit, the good news is that sauce can be a savior. It's a powerhouse that jazzes up any meal, boosting and balancing flavors. It can also enhance texture by reintroducing some moisture and even enhance aesthetics by adding a pop of color. But, for every decadent sauce you craft, make sure it's matched with sides that are just as hearty.

Although you're at liberty to spend time reducing and whisking glazes and compotes, pan sauces aren't actually that complicated or time-consuming to whip up. In a pinch, mixing together a few condiments can even produce some pretty spectacular dressings. The tricky part is knowing how to best showcase them. Despite that they can be a welcomed addition to lean or overcooked proteins, they really sing with a hearty (and starchy!) side.

Starchy sides are essential when serving stick-to-your-ribs-style sauces. As perfect vessels, these sides effectively absorb all of those flavorful liquids, making for a tastier bite with every forkful. Whether it's a rosemary and garlic pan sauce drizzled over mashed potatoes or a burnt onion dressing slathered onto a steak hoagie, serving a satisfying and satiating starch is a non-negotiable.