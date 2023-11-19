Don't Serve Brut Champagne With Wedding Cake. Here's Why

Champagne and wedding cake were made for one another — well, sort of. Festive and fancy as the French bubbly may be, not all Champagne is made the same. Given that the sparkling wine can be crafted in a range of styles, it's wise to familiarize yourself with different iterations before selecting which bottles to serve on your special day. Although there's a suitable Champagne for every moment of a wedding, when it comes to the dessert course, bypass the brut.

Choosing the right Champagne is a matter of preference. However, for the most memorable (and pleasant!) pairing, skip dry sparklers that are labeled brut, extra brut, or brut nature. A flute of crisp bubbly may be great for a toasting or sipping aperitif, as its high acidity can be a wonderful palate cleanser, but it won't be able to tackle the sweetness of wedding cake quite as well. No matter its flavors or fillings, wedding cake is just too sugary for something as dry as brut Champagne.

Depending on the amount of sugar added, Champagne can fall on a spectrum of sweetness. Since brut styles contain little to no sugar (between 0 to 12 grams per liter), pairing dry bubbly with frosted and fondant-covered cake can make the Champagne feel jarringly acidic. This extreme contrast of tastes might even make the bubbly seem sour or metallic, which is a far cry from its luscious and refreshing nature. To avoid a less-than-iconic pairing, opt for another style of Champagne.