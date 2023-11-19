Why Tomatoes Often Look Different When Used In Mexican Cooking

Mexican food is a marvel of unique and vibrant flavors as exciting and zingy as its hot, tropical geography and vivacious culture. Behind any Mexican dish is a list of Mexican food crops that include some of the most globally ubiquitous ingredients of the modern era like chilies, corn, squash, avocados, chocolate, and vanilla. Tomatoes are another rival for the most famous Mexican crop of all. While you may be used to eating them raw in salads and sandwiches and stewed into pasta and pizza sauces, Mexicans use a completely different technique to cook and incorporate them into their world-famous dishes.

In an exclusive discussion about authentic Mexican cuisine between Tasting Table and famed Mexican chef Roberto Santibañez, he acknowledges that non-Mexicans "may balk when [they] see a Mexican dish with tomatoes that were roasted without oil until they're dark brown, blistered, and just cooked through." Here, he refers to the quintessential Mexican cooking technique of using the comal, or griddle. Fire-fueled griddles are an iconic fixture in Mexican street food stalls, restaurants, and households, responsible for everything from tortillas to tacos.

Coincidentally, they're also used to sear and blister tomatoes, chilies, onions, and garlic, converting them into the flavors that, Santibañez argues, "make Mexican dishes taste recognizably Mexican." Blistering tomatoes over a dry griddle imparts that unique fire-roasted flavor and succulent juiciness that you might have thought could only happen under an oven broiler. These comal-roasted tomatoes have become the backbone of every Mexican salsa and tomato-based stew.