11 Delicious Lasagna Sides You're Sure To Love

Lasagna is one of those widely beloved dishes that everyone around the table is going to get excited about. What's not to love about stacks of pasta, tomato sauce, and cheese, all dripping with olive oil and seasonings? But since making lasagna from scratch can be a lot of work, you may not spend that much time thinking about the sides. Isn't the main course enough?

However, lasagna is quite a heavy, filling dish, so it really depends on something lighter, or just different, to keep things feeling fresh at the dinner table. Therefore, we've created a list of some of our favorite side dishes that pair particularly well with lasagna. Not only do these dishes provide a nice contrast to the heavy, cheesy goodness that is a well-made lasagna, but they're also on the easier end of the spectrum. That way, you can really focus on the lasagna itself but still serve a side dish that makes a coherent meal. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these lasagna side dishes that are sure to please all of your family members and friends.