11 Delicious Lasagna Sides You're Sure To Love
Lasagna is one of those widely beloved dishes that everyone around the table is going to get excited about. What's not to love about stacks of pasta, tomato sauce, and cheese, all dripping with olive oil and seasonings? But since making lasagna from scratch can be a lot of work, you may not spend that much time thinking about the sides. Isn't the main course enough?
However, lasagna is quite a heavy, filling dish, so it really depends on something lighter, or just different, to keep things feeling fresh at the dinner table. Therefore, we've created a list of some of our favorite side dishes that pair particularly well with lasagna. Not only do these dishes provide a nice contrast to the heavy, cheesy goodness that is a well-made lasagna, but they're also on the easier end of the spectrum. That way, you can really focus on the lasagna itself but still serve a side dish that makes a coherent meal. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these lasagna side dishes that are sure to please all of your family members and friends.
1. Lemon Garlic Green Beans
Some green bean recipes call for a ton of fat and require you to boil your beans down for hours until they turn into a soft, mushy mess. This recipe for Lemon Garlic Green Beans, on the other hand, keeps things fresh.
The lightly sautéed green beans get their flavor from lemon and garlic, of course, but also butter, salt and pepper. Since it only takes 15 minutes to cook these green beans from beginning to end, they're a great choice for a quick, easy side dish.
Recipe: Lemon Garlic Green Beans
2. Homemade Garlic Bread
After you eat a plate of lasagna, you may be left with a puddle of sauce and cheese left on your plate. Why dump it down the garbage disposal when you could enjoy that little bit of flavor that's left on your dish? That's where some garlic bread comes in handy.
This recipe for Homemade Garlic Bread is essential for basically any pasta dish but especially lasagna. It's incredibly easy to make and complements the main dish well. We love a meal that features double carbs, so it's definitely on our must-make list for lasagna night.
Recipe: Homemade Garlic Bread
3. Easy Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts
When they're served plain, Brussels sprouts can be bitter and lackluster on the flavor front. However, when they're combined with other flavorful ingredients, Brussels sprouts can shine alongside any main dish.
That's why you should give this recipe for Easy Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts a try. It is, as the name suggests, easy, but it's also deeply flavorful. With the additions of hot sauce, maple syrup, whole-grain brown mustard, and other intensely flavored ingredients, your Brussels sprouts will come together beautifully.
4. Simple Roasted Asparagus
Cooking asparagus doesn't have to be a complicated endeavor, especially when you decide to roast it, which makes for an easy-to-manage side dish while you're prepping your lasagna. This recipe calls for just a few ingredients other than the asparagus.
Make sure you have olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper on hand. It'll take your asparagus about 20 minutes to roast in the oven, but since the prep time only takes five minutes, you can easily get a side dish on the table without any fuss.
Recipe: Simple Roasted Asparagus
5. Classic Bruschetta
There are few Italian classics as beloved as bruschetta, the delicious tomato mixture plopped onto a piece of perfectly baked bread. It's a simple dish, but that simplicity is what makes it such a success — as long as you're working with high-quality ingredients, you know it's going to come out tasting fantastic.
Even if you're not experienced in the kitchen, you can easily make this bruschetta in a matter of minutes. Just chop and combine the ingredients and place them on some bread. Who knew a lasagna side dish could be this easy?
Recipe: Classic Bruschetta
6. Classic Creamed Spinach
Even the spinach haters are going to be eating their greens if you put this Classic Creamed Spinach on the dinner table. The greens are made luscious and silky through the additions of butter, cream, and cream cheese.
And it's not just greens and fat. Aromatics like garlic and shallot really make this dish shine, and spices including nutmeg, salt, and pepper ensure all the flavors come together in one coherent dish. Put a bowl of this creamed spinach on the table, and everyone will want to eat their veggies.
Recipe: Classic Creamed Spinach
7. 5-Ingredient Yeast Rolls
Let's face it: Every dinner table needs some bread. While you could always go out to the grocery store and buy some dinner rolls from the bakery section, bread is so, so much better when you make it from scratch. That's exactly why you may want to give this easy yeast roll recipe a try.
As the name suggests, this recipe only calls for five ingredients, so it's easy to make when you don't have much in the pantry. Never made bread before? Not a problem? This recipe is easy enough for even the most baking-averse home cook.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Yeast Rolls
8. Fresh Tomato and Mozzarella Salad
Perhaps you want something fresh to eat with your lasagna. If that's the case, you may want to make a salad. But that doesn't mean you have to load it up with lettuce and a bunch of raw vegetables. Instead, try this tomato and mozzarella salad that's guaranteed to pair nicely with your lasagna.
This recipe is perfect for those times when you want to get some more vegetables in your diet but still want to put plenty of cheese on the table. Just don't forget the basil — it's an important flavor addition to this simple and easy dish.
9. Citrus-Roasted Broccoli
When you're looking for a light and healthy side dish, Citrus-Roasted Broccoli is going to be right up your alley. On its own, broccoli can be a bit boring, but when it's blessed by a generous serving of lemon zest, the vegetable really pops.
This is one of those recipes that requires very, very little work on your part. In just 12 minutes, you can have the whole dish prepped, cooked, and on the table ready to be devoured. Plus, with its brightness and freshness, it works especially well with lasagna.
Recipe: Citrus-Roasted Broccoli
10. Roasted Acorn Squash Wedge Salad
We love salads of all types, but there's something so elegant about a wedge salad. That doesn't mean you have to stick to the classic steakhouse recipe for a wedge salad, though. This version is an autumnal iteration of the salad, and it couldn't be more delicious.
The roasted acorn squash provides a nice contrast to the fresh, crispy lettuce you'll eat it with, but the toppings really bring the whole dish together. Don't forget to make the salty, savory sauce with which to dress the salad.
Recipe: Roasted Acorn Squash Wedge Salad
11. Cauliflower Au Gratin
You've probably had potatoes au gratin before, but have you ever tried to capture that same idea with cauliflower? If not, it's time you give this Cauliflower Au Gratin a try. Gruyere and Parmesan cheese give the otherwise light, neutral vegetable some serious flavor, and the butter, flour, and whole milk give the dish its signature creamy texture.
Sure, eating this dish with lasagna does mean you're ingesting a lot of cheese, but ultimately, the pairing works well together for those looking for a warm, comforting meal. Enjoy with a side of bread.
Recipe: Cauliflower Au Gratin