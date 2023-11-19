For Flavorful Cuban-Style Meats, Garlic Adobo Is Essential

Meaning "marinade" in Spanish, adobo takes on many forms, from Filipino meat stew to Mexican chipotle en adobo. Each iteration is a product of the Spanish diaspora, a meeting of Old World culinary traditions with New World ingredients. As one of the first islands visited by Christopher Columbus, and subsequently Spanish colonialism, Cuba's garlic adobo recounts one of the oldest culinary byproducts of the Spanish diaspora.

Garlic adobo is the essential marinade for meat in Cuba and is a recipe known and employed by just about every household and restaurant. Garlic adobo is a wet marinade consisting of chopped garlic, oregano, cumin, salt, pepper, and sour orange juice. It provides a burst of spice from the raw garlic, savory notes from the cumin and oregano, and a burst of sour citrus juice. While typical Spanish marinades utilize a vinegar base, the sour orange provides the same acidity with a hint of sweetness, serving as a zesty flavor agent and meat tenderizer.

In the absence of sour orange, a mixture of three parts lime juice to one part orange juice will closely resemble the subtly sweet acidity the marinade imparts on Cuban-style meats. Garlic adobo contains ingredients most households in Cuba and beyond have on hand. Its popularity has spread beyond Cuban soil, with international spice companies selling garlic adobo spice blends to use as dry rubs or combine with a squeeze of citrus.