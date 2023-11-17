NYC's Hutong Restaurant Is Serving Flaming Peking Turkey For Thanksgiving

New Yorkers are in for something special this holiday with one of their finest Chinese restaurants, Hutong, offering a limited-edition Flaming Peking Turkey for Thanksgiving. To find out what's so unique about this holiday special and how the restaurant prepares such an elevated dish, Tasting Table spoke to Hutong's Head of Barbecue, Chef Martin Mak. "Peking Duck is a quintessential dish in Chinese cuisine." The chef and his team introduced the classic version of dish at Hutong in 2021 and "this year, for Thanksgiving, we decided to take it a step further and introduce Flaming Peking Turkey, putting our one-of-a-kind spin on the beloved turkey dinner."

If you're looking to mix up your holiday routine, having your turkey set aflame next to the table is sure to hit the mark. Make sure you show up hungry, though — the Flaming Peking Turkey serves four to six people and is available by reservation only. The turkey serves the whole table "with traditional handmade steamed pancakes alongside traditional cucumber and spring onion" and comes in at a reasonable price tag of $200.