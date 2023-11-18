To Make Sure The Sauce Really Sticks, Coat Chicken Wings In Flour First

When it comes to making the perfect chicken wings, ensuring that you have succulent meat, crispy skin, and superior sauce adherence is imperative. But all too often, sauce drips away, creating overly messy wings without the bold, punchy flavor most crave. However, there's a simple technique that can help the maximum amount of sauce coat every inch of the wing's surface area: Dusting chicken wings with flour before cooking. This easy step transforms the wings into a canvas that both promotes a crispy texture and ensures that the sauce clings irresistibly to every inch.

Coating chicken wings in flour provides a slightly roughened exterior, giving the sauce a better grip on the surface. As the wings cook, the flour forms a delicate crust that not only seals in juices but creates the ideal foundation for the sauce to adhere. Just as a coating of flour helps wet ingredients cling better on breaded and fried, it acts as a liaison between the wing and the sauce, ensuring a harmonious marriage of flavors and textures.

This technique works best with oven-baked or air-fried wings, but can also be used when frying. Simply dredge the wings in flour after they have been seasoned with salt and pepper, making sure that a thin layer of flour evenly coats the entire surface. Then bake or air-fry as you normally would.