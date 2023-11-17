Review: Milk Bar's Holiday Edition Ice Cream Flavors Are A Holly Jolly Treat

Milk Bar is a dessert establishment — a dessert behemoth, even — famous for a sticky, custom plate of buttery deliciousness known as the Milk Bar Pie and towering birthday cakes decorated in tiny spheres of more cake. Clearly, the brand knows its stuff. Headed by the famous and ingenious chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar keeps churning out modern classics, especially in a line of luxurious ice creams. Year-round, you can purchase and enjoy favorites like Cereal Milk, Birthday Cake, and Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow. But during the most wonderful time of the year, you might want to pick up some seasonal pints: Candy Cake Cookies & Cream or Gingerbread Latte.

Milk Bar's newest fall menu items were enticing, but in a world of holiday-flavored foods from peppermint mocha coffee creamers to sugar cookie protein bars, there are so many desserts and so little time during the holiday seasons. Which ones are really worth it? We had to try Milk Bar's Holiday Edition pints and let the people know if they were winning flavors worth buying. To decide, we taste-tested each pint. Then we compared their themes for how they stand out in a busy field of seasonal desserts, as well as how cohesive the tastes are to Milk Bar's intended flavor.