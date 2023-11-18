Leftover Cranberry Sauce? Turn It Into The Easiest Dip Ever

If you go with a cream cheese dip, you can simply use a block straight out of the package, although you may want to let it come to room temperature first so it's soft enough to dig into. If you're not the biggest cream cheese fan, there are a few other fromage options you can pair with your leftover cranberry sauce. Stick to soft, white types, such as goat cheese, brie, or Camembert.

If you go with either of the last two and don't mind an extra step, you can also bake your fromage wheel. Instead of making an indent with your spoon, remove the top rind of either cheese, scoop out a little of the center, and spoon your cranberry sauce in and around the hole. Then pop the whole thing in the oven until the sauce is heated and the cheese is gooey.

Whether you bake your dip or not, you can also add a few extra ingredients for a pop of flavor. Sprinkle cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, orange zest, chopped pecans, or diced walnuts over the top — or go in a spicier direction and use minced jalapeño, chopped cilantro, sliced green onion, and a dash of lemon juice. Whether you go sweet or savory, making this easy dip is a tasty way to avoid food waste and repurpose your cranberry sauce.