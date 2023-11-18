Sweeten Up Your Breakfast Sandwiches With Canned Cinnamon Rolls
Starting the day out with a little sweetness is the ultimate morning pick-me-up. Although you shouldn't solely eat sugary treats for breakfast, you can balance out a hearty breakfast sandwich with cinnamon rolls from time to time. The method consolidates two beloved food items, delivering an incredible dish. Rather than having the cinnamon rolls sit on your plate, being eaten in between bites of bacon and eggs, combine everything together. It's not uncommon to devour candied bacon or glazed pieces of ham during breakfast. And with this twist, the blending of sweet and savory foods ascends to new heights.
After heating the cinnamon rolls in the oven or air fryer, cut them open horizontally and place all your favorite breakfast items inside. Keep things simple by swapping out the English muffins in this ultimate egg sandwich recipe. Or, add scrambled eggs and loads of caramelized veggies to the cinnamon rolls to round out the glazed treats.
Try these cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich ideas
You can never go wrong with a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich. The three-ingredient breakfast staple is great in a biscuit, incredible in a bagel, and top-tier when sandwiched in between two cinnamon rolls. The herbs in the sausage patty complement cinnamon's warm, grounded flavor, creating a match made in breakfast heaven.
If sausage isn't your thing, adorn your cinnamon roll with pieces of Canadian bacon. While the sweet taste of the bacon meshes with the cinnamon roll's own honeyed flavor, chives in scrambled eggs deliver an aromatic flair. Finish off the sandwich with the earthy heat of chopped jalapeños and a sprinkle of parmesan.
On the other hand, you can amp up the sweetness with a medley of fruit. Reminiscent of stuffed french toast, a fruity cinnamon roll sandwich is the updated, handheld version. Thinly slice apples, bananas, and strawberries and coat them in cream cheese. Spread the fruit and cream cheese onto an open slice of cinnamon roll and enjoy.