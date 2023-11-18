Sweeten Up Your Breakfast Sandwiches With Canned Cinnamon Rolls

Starting the day out with a little sweetness is the ultimate morning pick-me-up. Although you shouldn't solely eat sugary treats for breakfast, you can balance out a hearty breakfast sandwich with cinnamon rolls from time to time. The method consolidates two beloved food items, delivering an incredible dish. Rather than having the cinnamon rolls sit on your plate, being eaten in between bites of bacon and eggs, combine everything together. It's not uncommon to devour candied bacon or glazed pieces of ham during breakfast. And with this twist, the blending of sweet and savory foods ascends to new heights.

After heating the cinnamon rolls in the oven or air fryer, cut them open horizontally and place all your favorite breakfast items inside. Keep things simple by swapping out the English muffins in this ultimate egg sandwich recipe. Or, add scrambled eggs and loads of caramelized veggies to the cinnamon rolls to round out the glazed treats.