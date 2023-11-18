Don't Wait For The Oven To Preheat When Warming Casserole Leftovers

Casseroles are a godsend. Mix together any combination of protein, starch, and vegetables and you'll craft something delicious with ease. Not to mention that casseroles are a great meal to keep on hand when you just don't feel like cooking. Whether you've frozen a tray for a lazy day, or have a half-eaten casserole sitting in your fridge as we speak, knowing how to best reheat leftovers is a must. It's for this reason that we'd like to share that you don't need to preheat your oven when warming up leftover casserole. And, in fact, you shouldn't.

Forget everything you've been taught about preheating your oven, well, almost everything. Let's start at the beginning. Preheating consists of letting an appliance reach a set temperature before adding food to cook. The benefit of preheating is that certain raw foods need to be handled at specific temperatures in order to develop properly, like baked goods that must rise. Additionally, preheating ensures that foods like raw chicken reach a safe temperature within a given time. However, when it comes to leftovers that have already been cooked, preheating isn't necessary.

In the case of casseroles, leftovers should actually never be added to a preheated oven. The reason is simple: the cold casserole dish may crack. Despite being able to withstand extreme temperatures, vessels made from ceramic, glass, or enameled cast iron undergo thermal shock when they're pulled from a cold fridge (or freezer) and added directly to a hot oven — who knew?